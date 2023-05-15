Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 166,058 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 166,058 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 661,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

