Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $5.85 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,333 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,150. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Further Reading

