Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 150,167 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.32% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 770,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 368,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $16.75. 117,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.