Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 116,971 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,971 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Perrigo worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Perrigo by 70.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 1,364.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.62. 674,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

