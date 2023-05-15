Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 34,445 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,445 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in FOX by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 467,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,158 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in FOX by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.49. 375,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

