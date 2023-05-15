Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $4.09 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Asana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Asana by 46.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Asana by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asana Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

ASAN stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. 1,158,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. The business had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.