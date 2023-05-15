LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 35,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 259,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
LanzaTech Global Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44.
LanzaTech Global Company Profile
LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LanzaTech Global (LNZA)
