LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 35,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 259,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $102,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.