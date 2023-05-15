Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Leafly by 414.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth about $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leafly by 701.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192,837 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Leafly during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Leafly by 7.6% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,329,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly Stock Up 56.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFLYW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,002. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Leafly has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.