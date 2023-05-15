Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 523.5 days.
Legrand Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LGRVF remained flat at $92.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.16. Legrand has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $92.40.
Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Research analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Legrand
Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legrand (LGRVF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.