Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Down to $4.94

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $4.76. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 527,197 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $801.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
