Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Down to $4.94

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $4.76. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 527,197 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $801.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

About Li-Cycle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.