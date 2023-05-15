Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Liberty Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Liberty Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LGDTF opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

