Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Light & Wonder from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also

