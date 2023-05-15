Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Ronald Edward Harbour Sells 9,009 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 9,009 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $58,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $207.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Several research firms have recently commented on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 984,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 327,302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2,151.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

