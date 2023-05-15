Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Reiterated by 22nd Century Group

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at 22nd Century Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,003. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

