Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Down 11.5% in April

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 447,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LQMT remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 508,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,649. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

