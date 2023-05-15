Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $743.49 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.41 billion and $743.49 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $87.88 or 0.00320946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012792 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,924,614 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
