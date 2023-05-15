Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director David G. Lucht Purchases 5,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) Director David G. Lucht bought 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 290,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,260. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $955.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Stories

