Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director David G. Lucht Purchases 5,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) Director David G. Lucht bought 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 290,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,260. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $955.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.46.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.