Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,570,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 375,645 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 290,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,260. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $955.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

