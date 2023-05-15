Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CICC Research upgraded Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE LTHM opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Livent will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

