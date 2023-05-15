LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 22.6% in April

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LM Funding America Price Performance

Shares of LMFA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,833,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.33. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 12.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.