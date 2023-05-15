Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Reduced by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 721.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $451.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,309. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.74 and its 200-day moving average is $474.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

