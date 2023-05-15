Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $60,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $452.35. 199,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.