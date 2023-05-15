Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

TZPSU traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.14. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

