Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 305.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.40. 227,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.