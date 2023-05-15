Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $196,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.14. 653,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

