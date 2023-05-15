Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 34,725.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 54,867 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 24,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.32. 157,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average of $170.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts have commented on AVB shares. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

