Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Medtronic by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 156,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,576 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.61. 735,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

