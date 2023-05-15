Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.63. 3,829,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,866,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.