Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 2.0% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,720. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $70.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.