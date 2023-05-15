Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 10,976 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold comprises 0.7% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.32. 41,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,930. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.59. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.