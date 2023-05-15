LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.0 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPKFF remained flat at $10.20 during midday trading on Monday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE engages in the provision of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Development, Welding, Solar, and Other. The Electronics segment refers to the production systems for cutting print stencils, circuit boards, thin glass, and the etching of plastic circuit carriers.

