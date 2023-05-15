LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up approximately 0.6% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.84. 236,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

