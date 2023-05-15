Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Short Interest Update

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,780,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 143,400,000 shares. Currently, 23.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,103,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. The company had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

