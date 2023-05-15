Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 5,184,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 13,548,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LU. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6,974.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 529,594 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 336,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.