Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,389 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,250,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.