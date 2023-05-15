LUXO (LUXO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $4,818.93 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUXO has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

