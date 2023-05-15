Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,174,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 4,285,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.0 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSCF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYSCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

