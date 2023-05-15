Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after buying an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after buying an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,834,000 after buying an additional 271,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

