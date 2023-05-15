Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 45 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $474.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $478.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.25 and its 200-day moving average is $446.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

