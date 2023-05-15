Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 210 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,813,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,369.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,303.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,313.07.

In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

