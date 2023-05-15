Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 251.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco stock opened at $74.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

