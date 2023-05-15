Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 216,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,630.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,593.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,316.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,731.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

