Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 7,093 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

