Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 965 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $106.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

