Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

