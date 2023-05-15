Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Marathon Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

MRO stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

