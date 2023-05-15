Marcelo Cardoso Sells 25,300 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laureate Education Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 513,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 135.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

