Marcelo Cardoso Sells 25,300 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Laureate Education Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 513,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education
Analyst Ratings Changes
LAUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.