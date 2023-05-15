Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.29–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$110.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.17 million.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.70 price objective on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Markforged stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.88. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 25.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Markforged in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Markforged by 73.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Markforged by 243.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 2,796.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

