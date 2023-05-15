Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

