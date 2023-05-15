Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 125,816 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total value of $47,954,768.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,934,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,089,849,054.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04.

On Monday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $363.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

